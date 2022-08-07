Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) PT Lowered to $32.00 at Cowen

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Cowen from $52.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on RVLV. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $51.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $52.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush lowered shares of Revolve Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $43.00.
Revolve Group Stock Up 2.5 %
Shares of NYSE RVLV opened at $27.35 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 2.19. Revolve Group has a 12-month low of $24.10 and a 12-month high of $89.60.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Revolve Group
About Revolve Group
Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. The company offers women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Revolve Group (RVLV)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/1 – 8/5
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.