Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) PT Lowered to $32.00 at Cowen

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Cowen from $52.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on RVLV. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $51.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $52.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush lowered shares of Revolve Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Get Revolve Group alerts:

Revolve Group Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE RVLV opened at $27.35 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 2.19. Revolve Group has a 12-month low of $24.10 and a 12-month high of $89.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Revolve Group

About Revolve Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in Revolve Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 20,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Revolve Group by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 4.9% during the second quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 4.3% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. The company offers women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.