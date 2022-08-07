Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Price Target Cut to $32.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Cowen from $52.00 to $32.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

RVLV has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Revolve Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Revolve Group from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded Revolve Group from a buy rating to an underperform rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Revolve Group from $50.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush downgraded Revolve Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Revolve Group has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $43.00.

NYSE RVLV opened at $27.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 2.19. Revolve Group has a one year low of $24.10 and a one year high of $89.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.30.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 14.0% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,267,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,135,000 after buying an additional 522,770 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,873,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,961,000 after buying an additional 48,189 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 91.0% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,703,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,436,000 after buying an additional 811,381 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 5.7% during the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,476,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,255,000 after buying an additional 79,050 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 258.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,330,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,578,000 after buying an additional 959,875 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. The company offers women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

