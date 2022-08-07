Wedbush Lowers Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) to Neutral

Wedbush downgraded shares of Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $23.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $59.00.

RVLV has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Revolve Group from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Raymond James began coverage on Revolve Group in a report on Thursday, June 30th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Revolve Group from $47.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Revolve Group from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Revolve Group from $65.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Revolve Group currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Revolve Group Stock Performance

Revolve Group stock opened at $27.35 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.74 and a 200-day moving average of $40.30. Revolve Group has a 1 year low of $24.10 and a 1 year high of $89.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 2.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Revolve Group

Revolve Group Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the second quarter worth approximately $377,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Revolve Group by 68.5% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 70,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 28,837 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Revolve Group by 14.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 8,238 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Revolve Group by 5.7% during the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,476,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,255,000 after purchasing an additional 79,050 shares during the period. 54.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. The company offers women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

Featured Articles

