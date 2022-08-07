WildBrain Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

WildBrain Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WLDBF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.00.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on WildBrain from C$3.90 to C$3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.
WildBrain Price Performance
OTCMKTS:WLDBF opened at $1.86 on Friday. WildBrain has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $3.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.23.
About WildBrain
WildBrain Ltd. develops, produces, and distributes films and television programs worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Content Business and Canadian Television Broadcasting. It focuses on children and family content, including animated series; and provides production services, as well as operates children's channels on YouTube.
