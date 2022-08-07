Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) PT Lowered to $34.00 at Piper Sandler

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RVLV. Raymond James assumed coverage on Revolve Group in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They set an outperform rating for the company. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Revolve Group from $47.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Revolve Group from $65.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Revolve Group from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Get Revolve Group alerts:

Revolve Group Stock Performance

NYSE RVLV opened at $27.35 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 2.19. Revolve Group has a fifty-two week low of $24.10 and a fifty-two week high of $89.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Revolve Group

Revolve Group Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in Revolve Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 20,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Revolve Group by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Revolve Group by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. The company offers women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.