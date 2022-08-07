Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) PT Lowered to $34.00 at Piper Sandler

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RVLV. Raymond James assumed coverage on Revolve Group in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They set an outperform rating for the company. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Revolve Group from $47.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Revolve Group from $65.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Revolve Group from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $43.00.
NYSE RVLV opened at $27.35 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 2.19. Revolve Group has a fifty-two week low of $24.10 and a fifty-two week high of $89.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.59.
Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. The company offers women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.
