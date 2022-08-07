Bird Construction Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Bird Construction Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIRDF – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.90.

BIRDF has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$12.50 to C$10.50 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$13.75 to C$9.50 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities lowered shares of Bird Construction from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BIRDF opened at $5.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.03 and a 200-day moving average of $6.73. Bird Construction has a 12 month low of $5.38 and a 12 month high of $8.51.

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; undertakes structural, mechanical, piping, electrical, and instrumentation works that include off-site metal and modular fabrication; and provides insulation, metal siding and cladding, ductwork, asbestos abatement, and high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as constructs power lines.

