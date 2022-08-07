Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 5,867 Shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,540 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,867 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.22% of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund worth $6,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,018 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors own 10.53% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MUA opened at $13.12 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.20 and a 200-day moving average of $12.55. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.70 and a fifty-two week high of $16.95.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Announces Dividend

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.0455 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

