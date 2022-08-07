Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $6.43 Million Stock Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,278 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,090 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SAP were worth $6,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SAP. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SAP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in shares of SAP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SAP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SAP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its stake in shares of SAP by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 475 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:SAP opened at $94.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.61. SAP SE has a twelve month low of $83.50 and a twelve month high of $151.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SAP shares. TheStreet cut SAP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on SAP from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Oddo Bhf dropped their price target on SAP from €104.00 ($107.22) to €93.00 ($95.88) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Cowen dropped their price target on SAP to $107.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on SAP from €120.00 ($123.71) to €115.00 ($118.56) in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.00.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

