SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Get Rating) by 39.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 55,530 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.45% of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF worth $6,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XHB. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 191.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after buying an additional 12,714 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $19,398,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,213,000.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:XHB opened at $64.12 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.78. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 52-week low of $51.23 and a 52-week high of $86.61.

About SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

