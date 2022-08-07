Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Stock Holdings Lowered by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,467 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Okta were worth $6,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 121.4% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Okta in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC purchased a new position in shares of Okta in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its position in shares of Okta by 260.0% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Okta stock opened at $104.47 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Okta, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.01 and a 1-year high of $276.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.35 and a beta of 1.05.

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $414.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.77 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 67.06% and a negative return on equity of 13.13%. Okta’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.59) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Okta news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $212,720.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,930,180.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Okta news, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 2,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $234,552.01. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,942.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $212,720.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,930,180.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,442 shares of company stock worth $1,316,786 in the last ninety days. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OKTA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Okta from $195.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Okta from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Okta from $195.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Okta from $210.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.89.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

