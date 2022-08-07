Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 46,726 Shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYGH)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYGH – Get Rating) by 160.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,726 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 3.79% of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF worth $6,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 7,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. PFG Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 9,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 29.9% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 25,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 5,961 shares during the period.

iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $83.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.17. iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $78.39 and a 1-year high of $88.27.

