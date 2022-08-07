DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) PT Lowered to $24.00 at Morgan Stanley

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $46.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of DISH Network from $49.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of DISH Network from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $36.38.
DISH opened at $19.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.54. DISH Network has a twelve month low of $16.20 and a twelve month high of $46.31.
In other DISH Network news, Director James Defranco acquired 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.27 per share, for a total transaction of $7,708,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,661,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,015,717.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 53.30% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of DISH Network by 430.6% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,956,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587,558 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in DISH Network by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,422,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,729 shares during the last quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC raised its position in DISH Network by 172.4% during the 4th quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC now owns 1,088,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,306,000 after purchasing an additional 688,810 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in DISH Network by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,323,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,788,000 after purchasing an additional 597,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atreides Management LP raised its position in DISH Network by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 5,187,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,270,000 after purchasing an additional 527,522 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.90% of the company’s stock.
DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.
