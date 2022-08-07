PDS Biotechnology (PDSB) to Release Earnings on Monday

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 8th. Analysts expect PDS Biotechnology to post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.08). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect PDS Biotechnology to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
PDS Biotechnology Trading Up 3.3 %
PDSB stock opened at $5.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $151.07 million, a P/E ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 2.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.11. PDS Biotechnology has a 1-year low of $2.91 and a 1-year high of $17.85.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PDS Biotechnology to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 9th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on shares of PDS Biotechnology from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.
PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing multifunctional cancer immunotherapies. Its lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, human papillomavirus associated malignancies, and cervical cancer.
