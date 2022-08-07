PDS Biotechnology (PDSB) to Release Earnings on Monday

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 8th. Analysts expect PDS Biotechnology to post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.08). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect PDS Biotechnology to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get PDS Biotechnology alerts:

PDS Biotechnology Trading Up 3.3 %

PDSB stock opened at $5.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $151.07 million, a P/E ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 2.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.11. PDS Biotechnology has a 1-year low of $2.91 and a 1-year high of $17.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PDS Biotechnology

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in PDS Biotechnology by 1,310.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 58,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 54,668 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 4,057 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in PDS Biotechnology by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 665,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,117,000 after purchasing an additional 220,300 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in PDS Biotechnology by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,093,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,771,000 after purchasing an additional 79,025 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in PDS Biotechnology by 99.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 69,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 34,797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PDS Biotechnology to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 9th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on shares of PDS Biotechnology from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

About PDS Biotechnology

(Get Rating)

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing multifunctional cancer immunotherapies. Its lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, human papillomavirus associated malignancies, and cervical cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PDS Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDS Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.