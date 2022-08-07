News (NWSA) to Release Earnings on Monday

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 8th. Analysts expect News to post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.03). News had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 6.35%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect News to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NWSA opened at $17.01 on Friday. News has a 52-week low of $14.95 and a 52-week high of $26.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 1.30.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NWSA. Macquarie cut shares of News from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.10 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of News from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. TheStreet cut shares of News from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of News in the 1st quarter valued at about $665,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in News by 32.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 29,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 7,207 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in News by 4.2% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 25,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of News by 34.2% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 21,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 5,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in News in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $367,000. 63.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, focuses on creating and distributing content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and Investor's Business Daily through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

