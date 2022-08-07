Insider Selling: TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) EVP Sells 2,990 Shares of Stock

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,990 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.97, for a total transaction of $394,590.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,429,039.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of TEL opened at $133.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $42.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $121.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.81. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12-month low of $107.12 and a 12-month high of $166.44.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 21.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, June 17th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the electronics maker to repurchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TEL. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,133 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,221 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 8,884 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,433,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the period. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TEL. Cowen cut their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $169.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TE Connectivity currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

