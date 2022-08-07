News (NWS) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

News (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 8th. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
News (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. News had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 6.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter.
News Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ NWS opened at $17.19 on Friday. News has a 12 month low of $15.18 and a 12 month high of $25.69. The company has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.55 and a 200-day moving average of $19.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On News
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut News from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 10th.
News Company Profile
News Corporation, a media and information services company, focuses on creating and distributing content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and Investor's Business Daily through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on News (NWS)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/1 – 8/5
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.