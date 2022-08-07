Insider Selling: Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX) Insider Sells $433,650.00 in Stock

Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Rating) insider Brendan P. Eckelman sold 24,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total value of $433,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,491,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,091,638.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Inhibrx Trading Up 13.9 %

Shares of INBX stock opened at $22.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $891.67 million, a PE ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 3.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a current ratio of 7.48. Inhibrx, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.67 and a 52-week high of $47.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.33 and its 200 day moving average is $18.37.

Get Inhibrx alerts:

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $0.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million. Inhibrx had a negative net margin of 1,289.14% and a negative return on equity of 246.26%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Inhibrx, Inc. will post -3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Inhibrx by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,902,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,379,000 after acquiring an additional 7,680 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Inhibrx by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,631,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,250,000 after acquiring an additional 431,547 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Inhibrx by 75.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,596,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,561,000 after buying an additional 686,587 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Inhibrx by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,343,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,670,000 after buying an additional 222,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Inhibrx by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,218,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,140,000 after buying an additional 11,365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Inhibrx in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th.

Inhibrx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cancers, such as chondrosarcoma, mesothelioma, and pancreatic adenocarcinoma; INBRX-105, a tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death-ligand 1 and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors; and INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Inhibrx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inhibrx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.