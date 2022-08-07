Bragg Gaming Group (BRAG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Bragg Gaming Group (NASDAQ:BRAG – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect Bragg Gaming Group to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Bragg Gaming Group has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.

Bragg Gaming Group (NASDAQ:BRAG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $21.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.09 million. Bragg Gaming Group had a negative net margin of 11.42% and a negative return on equity of 10.70%. On average, analysts expect Bragg Gaming Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Bragg Gaming Group Stock Up 4.7 %

Bragg Gaming Group stock opened at $6.72 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.68. Bragg Gaming Group has a 12 month low of $2.30 and a 12 month high of $12.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bragg Gaming Group

Analyst Ratings Changes

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bragg Gaming Group stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Bragg Gaming Group Inc. ( NASDAQ:BRAG Get Rating ) by 467.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,493 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,429 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.43% of Bragg Gaming Group worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Bragg Gaming Group in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Bragg Gaming Group from C$19.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

About Bragg Gaming Group

Bragg Gaming Group Inc operates as a technology and content supplier to the gaming industry worldwide. The company provides business-to-business online gaming solutions. It offers a range of games, including slot, table, card, video bingo, scratch card, and live dealer games, as well as virtual sports.

Featured Articles

