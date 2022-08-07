Bragg Gaming Group (BRAG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Bragg Gaming Group (NASDAQ:BRAG – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect Bragg Gaming Group to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Bragg Gaming Group has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.
Bragg Gaming Group (NASDAQ:BRAG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $21.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.09 million. Bragg Gaming Group had a negative net margin of 11.42% and a negative return on equity of 10.70%. On average, analysts expect Bragg Gaming Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Bragg Gaming Group Stock Up 4.7 %
Bragg Gaming Group stock opened at $6.72 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.68. Bragg Gaming Group has a 12 month low of $2.30 and a 12 month high of $12.50.
Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Bragg Gaming Group in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Bragg Gaming Group from C$19.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th.
Bragg Gaming Group Inc operates as a technology and content supplier to the gaming industry worldwide. The company provides business-to-business online gaming solutions. It offers a range of games, including slot, table, card, video bingo, scratch card, and live dealer games, as well as virtual sports.
