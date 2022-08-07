Perrigo (PRGO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect Perrigo to post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Perrigo has set its FY 2022 guidance at $2.30-$2.40 EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 2.07% and a positive return on equity of 4.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Perrigo to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:PRGO opened at $42.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.12 and a beta of 0.90. Perrigo has a 1 year low of $31.32 and a 1 year high of $50.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 2.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is currently -160.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,246,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,918,000 after acquiring an additional 147,661 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $418,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 143,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,517,000 after acquiring an additional 49,415 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 352,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,534,000 after acquiring an additional 35,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lifted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 91.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International.

