Agenus (AGEN) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect Agenus to post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $25.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Agenus to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Agenus Stock Up 3.5 %
NASDAQ AGEN opened at $2.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.30. Agenus has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $6.79.
Separately, TheStreet cut Agenus from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th.
Agenus Company Profile
Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.
