Agenus (AGEN) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect Agenus to post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $25.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Agenus to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Agenus alerts:

Agenus Stock Up 3.5 %

NASDAQ AGEN opened at $2.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.30. Agenus has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $6.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGEN. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Agenus by 77.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,922,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Agenus by 4.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,402,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,270,000 after acquiring an additional 767,856 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Agenus by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,955,622 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,171,000 after acquiring an additional 305,949 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Agenus by 18.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 485,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 75,500 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Agenus during the first quarter worth $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Agenus from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th.

Agenus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Agenus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agenus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.