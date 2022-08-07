Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SBGI. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Sinclair Broadcast Group in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Sinclair Broadcast Group from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Sinclair Broadcast Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sinclair Broadcast Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Stock Down 1.1 %

Sinclair Broadcast Group stock opened at $22.98 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.32. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a twelve month low of $18.89 and a twelve month high of $33.62.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Announces Dividend

Sinclair Broadcast Group ( NASDAQ:SBGI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.35) by $3.18. The firm had revenue of $837.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($4.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Sinclair Broadcast Group will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.92%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the second quarter worth about $84,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the first quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 40.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Broadcast and Local Sports. The Broadcast segment broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

