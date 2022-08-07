Raymond James Trims SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Target Price to $240.00

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from $320.00 to $240.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SITM. Barclays dropped their target price on SiTime from $230.00 to $195.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet cut SiTime from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $246.00.

Get SiTime alerts:

SiTime Stock Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ:SITM opened at $140.06 on Thursday. SiTime has a 52 week low of $129.44 and a 52 week high of $341.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 58.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $176.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.99.

Insider Buying and Selling

SiTime ( NASDAQ:SITM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.09). SiTime had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $70.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. SiTime’s revenue was up 97.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that SiTime will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SiTime news, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.71, for a total value of $953,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 608,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,008,893. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other SiTime news, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.71, for a total value of $953,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 608,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,008,893. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edward H. Frank sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.23, for a total transaction of $394,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $986,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,924 shares of company stock worth $4,132,098. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SiTime during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,873,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of SiTime by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,264,000 after buying an additional 6,394 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SiTime during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,920,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SiTime by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,624,000 after buying an additional 18,952 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SiTime by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 38,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,355,000 after buying an additional 4,077 shares during the period. 62.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SiTime

(Get Rating)

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SiTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiTime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.