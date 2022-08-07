SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on SeaSpine from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on SeaSpine from $21.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on SeaSpine from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on SeaSpine from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $30.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPNE opened at $6.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.66 million, a P/E ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.39. SeaSpine has a 1-year low of $5.54 and a 1-year high of $17.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.38.

SeaSpine ( NASDAQ:SPNE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.03). SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 21.46% and a negative net margin of 32.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that SeaSpine will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Beau Standish sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.73, for a total value of $286,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 9.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in SeaSpine by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,914 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its position in SeaSpine by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 558,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,786,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in SeaSpine by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 64,079 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SeaSpine by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 310,659 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in SeaSpine by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 344,356 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,690,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

