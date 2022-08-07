Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) CEO Sells $457,901.08 in Stock

Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Rating) CEO Oleg Shchegolev sold 35,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.74, for a total transaction of $457,901.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,108,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,863,704.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Oleg Shchegolev also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 1st, Oleg Shchegolev sold 10,932 shares of Semrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total transaction of $133,370.40.

On Friday, July 29th, Oleg Shchegolev sold 8,286 shares of Semrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total transaction of $100,426.32.

On Wednesday, July 27th, Oleg Shchegolev sold 10,043 shares of Semrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total transaction of $121,821.59.

On Friday, July 22nd, Oleg Shchegolev sold 800 shares of Semrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total transaction of $9,760.00.

On Wednesday, July 20th, Oleg Shchegolev sold 39,451 shares of Semrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total transaction of $483,669.26.

On Monday, July 18th, Oleg Shchegolev sold 700 shares of Semrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $8,400.00.

On Wednesday, July 13th, Oleg Shchegolev sold 1,159 shares of Semrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $13,954.36.

On Monday, July 11th, Oleg Shchegolev sold 28,912 shares of Semrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.10, for a total value of $349,835.20.

Semrush Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of SEMR opened at $13.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -261.40 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.43. Semrush Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.41 and a twelve month high of $32.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Semrush ( NASDAQ:SEMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Semrush had a negative return on equity of 3.91% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. The firm had revenue of $57.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Semrush Holdings, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Semrush in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Semrush from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Semrush from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Semrush currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.83.

Institutional Trading of Semrush

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Semrush in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Semrush in the 1st quarter valued at $119,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Semrush in the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Semrush by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Semrush during the first quarter valued at about $156,000. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Semrush Company Profile

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform worldwide. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

