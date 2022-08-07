Insider Selling: MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CTO Sells $494,000.00 in Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) CTO Mark Porter sold 1,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $494,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 29,121 shares in the company, valued at $9,464,325. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Tuesday, July 5th, Mark Porter sold 1,434 shares of MongoDB stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.97, for a total transaction of $397,174.98.

Shares of MDB stock opened at $356.84 on Friday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1 year low of $213.39 and a 1 year high of $590.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $285.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $336.18. The company has a market cap of $24.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.73 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 4.16.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $285.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.10 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 45.56% and a negative net margin of 32.75%. MongoDB’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.98) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,970,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,648,332,000 after purchasing an additional 121,201 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,343,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,033,000 after purchasing an additional 7,389 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,028,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,095,000 after buying an additional 166,400 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 864,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,904,000 after buying an additional 56,940 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in MongoDB by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 672,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,334,000 after buying an additional 140,260 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on MongoDB from $330.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on MongoDB from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on MongoDB from $400.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $325.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $401.17.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

