Rob Orgel Sells 20,000 Shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Stock

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) COO Rob Orgel sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 126,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,150,475. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Flywire Stock Performance
FLYW stock opened at $24.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a current ratio of 4.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.17 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.51. Flywire Co. has a 52 week low of $14.56 and a 52 week high of $57.41.
Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $64.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.83 million. Flywire had a negative return on equity of 4.11% and a negative net margin of 13.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.41) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Flywire Co. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Trading of Flywire
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Flywire by 226.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in Flywire by 123.3% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Flywire by 433.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Flywire during the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Flywire during the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Flywire Company Profile
Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Flywire (FLYW)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/1 – 8/5
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
Receive News & Ratings for Flywire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flywire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.