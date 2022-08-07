Rob Orgel Sells 20,000 Shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Stock

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) COO Rob Orgel sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 126,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,150,475. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

FLYW stock opened at $24.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a current ratio of 4.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.17 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.51. Flywire Co. has a 52 week low of $14.56 and a 52 week high of $57.41.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $64.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.83 million. Flywire had a negative return on equity of 4.11% and a negative net margin of 13.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.41) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Flywire Co. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FLYW. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Flywire in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Stephens began coverage on Flywire in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Flywire from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Flywire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Flywire from $39.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Flywire currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.29.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Flywire by 226.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in Flywire by 123.3% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Flywire by 433.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Flywire during the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Flywire during the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.

