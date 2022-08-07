Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Increases Holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,261 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $6,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EHC. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,733,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,010,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,954,000 after purchasing an additional 281,541 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,209,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,964,000 after purchasing an additional 194,667 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,389,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,679,000 after purchasing an additional 170,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 150.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 225,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,703,000 after purchasing an additional 135,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on EHC shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Encompass Health from $85.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com cut Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James dropped their price target on Encompass Health from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Encompass Health from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Encompass Health from $80.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Encompass Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.60.

NYSE EHC opened at $52.91 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Encompass Health Co. has a 1-year low of $44.33 and a 1-year high of $81.45.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 16.20%. Encompass Health’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Encompass Health Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is presently 34.25%.

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

