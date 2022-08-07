Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,995 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $6,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DRI. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,652,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,303,338,000 after buying an additional 126,957 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,513,669 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $830,579,000 after purchasing an additional 171,741 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,339,848 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $351,518,000 after purchasing an additional 18,371 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,426,520 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $214,886,000 after purchasing an additional 416,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,217,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $183,371,000 after buying an additional 61,537 shares during the last quarter. 90.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Darden Restaurants news, Director Timothy J. Wilmott purchased 10,000 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $120.00 per share, with a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,251,280. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Nana Mensah sold 567 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total value of $66,356.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,170.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy J. Wilmott acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $120.00 per share, with a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,251,280. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Darden Restaurants Stock Down 1.7 %

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Darden Restaurants from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $151.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Darden Restaurants in a report on Monday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.65.

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $123.58 on Friday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.96 and a twelve month high of $164.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $119.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.31.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 39.05% and a net margin of 9.89%. As a group, research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Darden Restaurants Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a $1.21 dividend. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.41%.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 30, 2021, it owned and operated 1,834 restaurants, which included 875 under the Olive Garden, 533 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 170 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 63 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 42 under the Bahama Breeze, and 26 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

