Prospera Financial Services Inc Makes New $82,000 Investment in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK)

Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,909 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,335 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 7,167 shares in the last quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC boosted its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 54,778 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $481,000. Sonen Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $847,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,902 shares of the bank’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

Get First Internet Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of First Internet Bancorp to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

First Internet Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of First Internet Bancorp stock opened at $35.79 on Friday. First Internet Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $28.05 and a fifty-two week high of $53.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.73 million, a P/E ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.50.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.11). First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 12.80%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Internet Bancorp will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Internet Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. First Internet Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 5.23%.

About First Internet Bancorp

(Get Rating)

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, savings, money market, and brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Internet Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Internet Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.