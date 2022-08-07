Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $6.82 Million Holdings in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,123 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $6,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 211.6% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 700.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. OTR Global cut Guardant Health to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on Guardant Health from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Guardant Health in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.73.

Guardant Health Trading Up 3.6 %

GH stock opened at $52.92 on Friday. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.65 and a 1-year high of $133.82. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.52 and its 200-day moving average is $54.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($2.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($1.00). Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 135.03% and a negative return on equity of 87.59%. The company had revenue of $109.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.96) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Guardant Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 LDT, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.