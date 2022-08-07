Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ) Shares Bought by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ – Get Rating) by 59.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 141,443 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,471 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.45% of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF worth $6,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEJ. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 36.1% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,981,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,166,000 after buying an additional 1,056,002 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 92.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,163,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,994,000 after buying an additional 558,355 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,184,000. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 355,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,393,000 after buying an additional 55,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GenTrust LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 315,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,046,000 after buying an additional 42,903 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

PEJ opened at $40.27 on Friday. Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.22 and a fifty-two week high of $53.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.11.

About Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

