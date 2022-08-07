Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Raised to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Bank of America currently has $42.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $31.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ATHM. CLSA upgraded Autohome from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $29.30 to $42.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Autohome from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Autohome in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $43.19.

Autohome Trading Down 1.8 %

ATHM opened at $38.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.10 and its 200-day moving average is $31.48. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 0.09. Autohome has a 1-year low of $20.49 and a 1-year high of $52.34.

Autohome ( NYSE:ATHM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The information services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $3.32. Autohome had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 8.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Autohome will post 2 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Autohome during the first quarter worth $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Autohome by 159.9% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 941 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Autohome by 312.7% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autohome by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,234 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Autohome by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,309 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.44% of the company’s stock.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

