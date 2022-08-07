Credit Suisse Group Raises Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) Price Target to $143.00

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Credit Suisse Group from $130.00 to $143.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Atkore from $109.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com cut Atkore from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Atkore from $151.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Atkore Stock Performance

Shares of ATKR stock opened at $88.89 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 2.27. Atkore has a 52-week low of $80.04 and a 52-week high of $123.53.

Insider Activity at Atkore

Atkore ( NYSE:ATKR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $6.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.85. Atkore had a return on equity of 90.18% and a net margin of 23.50%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Atkore news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.65, for a total transaction of $2,373,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,017 shares in the company, valued at $4,629,367.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Atkore

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Atkore by 3,577.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Atkore by 684.2% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atkore by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atkore in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atkore by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.87% of the company’s stock.

About Atkore

Atkore Inc manufactures and sells electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical products, including conduits cables, and installation accessories. It also provides safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

