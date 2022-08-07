Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) Price Target Increased to $11.50 by Analysts at Citigroup

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Citigroup from $8.00 to $11.50 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, DA Davidson cut Tupperware Brands from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

Tupperware Brands Price Performance

Tupperware Brands stock opened at $11.33 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.79. The company has a market cap of $519.48 million, a PE ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 2.46. Tupperware Brands has a 1-year low of $5.54 and a 1-year high of $25.44.

Insider Transactions at Tupperware Brands

Tupperware Brands ( NYSE:TUP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $340.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.37 million. Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 51.15% and a negative net margin of 4.19%. Tupperware Brands’s revenue was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tupperware Brands will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James H. Fordyce purchased 35,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.69 per share, with a total value of $199,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 73,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,052.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Hector Lezama purchased 33,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.22 per share, with a total value of $208,370.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 199,679 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,242,003.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 120,000 shares of company stock valued at $717,840 over the last three months. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tupperware Brands

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TUP. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Tupperware Brands in the first quarter valued at $25,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Tupperware Brands in the second quarter valued at $27,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Tupperware Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Tupperware Brands in the second quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Tupperware Brands by 48.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tupperware Brands Company Profile

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company worldwide. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

