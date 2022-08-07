Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) Price Target Increased to $11.50 by Analysts at Citigroup

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Citigroup from $8.00 to $11.50 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, DA Davidson cut Tupperware Brands from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 5th.
Tupperware Brands Price Performance
Tupperware Brands stock opened at $11.33 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.79. The company has a market cap of $519.48 million, a PE ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 2.46. Tupperware Brands has a 1-year low of $5.54 and a 1-year high of $25.44.
Insider Transactions at Tupperware Brands
In related news, Director James H. Fordyce purchased 35,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.69 per share, with a total value of $199,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 73,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,052.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Hector Lezama purchased 33,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.22 per share, with a total value of $208,370.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 199,679 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,242,003.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 120,000 shares of company stock valued at $717,840 over the last three months. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tupperware Brands
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TUP. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Tupperware Brands in the first quarter valued at $25,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Tupperware Brands in the second quarter valued at $27,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Tupperware Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Tupperware Brands in the second quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Tupperware Brands by 48.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Tupperware Brands Company Profile
Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company worldwide. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.
