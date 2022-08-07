Mizuho Boosts Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Price Target to $150.00

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 target price on Trane Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen upgraded Trane Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Cowen upgraded Trane Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $123.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Trane Technologies has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $170.13.

Trane Technologies Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE TT opened at $154.34 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $134.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Trane Technologies has a 1-year low of $120.64 and a 1-year high of $204.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.04.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.06. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Trane Technologies will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.81%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trane Technologies

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 12.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,753,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,016,386,000 after buying an additional 2,159,166 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,133,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,769,040,000 after purchasing an additional 77,924 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,764,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,174,726,000 after purchasing an additional 351,926 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,554,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,883,000 after purchasing an additional 69,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $578,209,000. Institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Company Profile



Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

