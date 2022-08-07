The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Price Target to $151.00

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $132.00 to $151.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on TT. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $177.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Cowen upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 target price on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $170.13.

Shares of TT opened at $154.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.04. Trane Technologies has a 12-month low of $120.64 and a 12-month high of $204.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $134.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.00.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Trane Technologies will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.81%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 83.9% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

