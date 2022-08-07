Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) PT Lowered to $22.00

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Hovde Group dropped their price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending to $21.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th.

Get Sixth Street Specialty Lending alerts:

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Stock Performance

Shares of TSLX stock opened at $19.04 on Thursday. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a one year low of $18.02 and a one year high of $24.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.14 and its 200 day moving average is $21.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.82%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.61%.

In other Sixth Street Specialty Lending news, VP Jennifer Gordon acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.91 per share, with a total value of $49,775.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,775. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sixth Street Specialty Lending

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 21,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 205,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,812,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

About Sixth Street Specialty Lending

(Get Rating)

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.