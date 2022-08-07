Jefferies Financial Group Raises Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) Price Target to $28.00

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Teekay Tankers from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Clarkson Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teekay Tankers presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $24.00.
Teekay Tankers Price Performance
Shares of Teekay Tankers stock opened at $22.79 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Teekay Tankers has a 1-year low of $9.89 and a 1-year high of $23.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $768.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.95, a PEG ratio of 151.13 and a beta of -0.03.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teekay Tankers
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 35,314 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 12,491 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers in the 2nd quarter worth about $528,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Teekay Tankers during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Teekay Tankers during the 1st quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Teekay Tankers during the 1st quarter worth about $185,000. Institutional investors own 28.74% of the company’s stock.
Teekay Tankers Company Profile
Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Teekay Tankers (TNK)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/1 – 8/5
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
Receive News & Ratings for Teekay Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.