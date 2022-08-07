Jefferies Financial Group Raises Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) Price Target to $28.00

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Teekay Tankers from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Clarkson Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teekay Tankers presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Shares of Teekay Tankers stock opened at $22.79 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Teekay Tankers has a 1-year low of $9.89 and a 1-year high of $23.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $768.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.95, a PEG ratio of 151.13 and a beta of -0.03.

Teekay Tankers ( NYSE:TNK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.43. Teekay Tankers had a negative net margin of 11.15% and a negative return on equity of 7.49%. The business had revenue of $242.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.23) earnings per share. Teekay Tankers’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Teekay Tankers will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 35,314 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 12,491 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers in the 2nd quarter worth about $528,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Teekay Tankers during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Teekay Tankers during the 1st quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Teekay Tankers during the 1st quarter worth about $185,000. Institutional investors own 28.74% of the company’s stock.

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

