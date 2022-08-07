Tredegar (NYSE:TG) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Tredegar (NYSE:TG – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Tredegar Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TG opened at $10.35 on Thursday. Tredegar has a fifty-two week low of $9.69 and a fifty-two week high of $13.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.35 million, a PE ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.95.

Tredegar (NYSE:TG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tredegar had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $236.30 million for the quarter.

Tredegar Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tredegar

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Tredegar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. Tredegar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.74%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tredegar by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Tredegar by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Tredegar by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Tredegar by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 43,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Tredegar by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.58% of the company’s stock.

Tredegar Company Profile

Tredegar Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells aluminum extrusions, polyethylene (PE) films, and polyester films in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Aluminum Extrusions, PE Films, and Flexible Packaging Films. The Aluminum Extrusions segment produces soft-alloy and medium-strength custom fabricated and finished aluminum extrusions for the building and construction, automotive and transportation, consumer durables, machinery and equipment, electrical and renewable energy, and distribution markets; and manufactures mill, anodized, and painted and fabricated aluminum extrusions to fabricators and distributors.

