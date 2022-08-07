Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Several other research firms have also commented on SUM. TheStreet lowered Summit Materials from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Summit Materials from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Summit Materials from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Summit Materials from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Summit Materials from $41.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Summit Materials presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.86.

Shares of NYSE SUM opened at $30.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Summit Materials has a 12-month low of $21.99 and a 12-month high of $41.46.

Summit Materials ( NYSE:SUM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The construction company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $392.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.55 million. Summit Materials had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Summit Materials will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,241 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,706,000 after buying an additional 5,780 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Summit Materials by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,388 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Summit Materials by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 132,494 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,318,000 after purchasing an additional 25,979 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Summit Materials in the first quarter valued at about $428,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Summit Materials by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,301,426 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,239,000 after purchasing an additional 277,818 shares during the period.

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, and residential and nonresidential end markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

