Terex (NYSE:TEX) PT Raised to $40.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Credit Suisse Group from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on TEX. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Terex from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Terex from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Terex from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Terex from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Terex from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Terex presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $45.50.

TEX opened at $34.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.22 and its 200-day moving average is $35.33. Terex has a 52-week low of $26.64 and a 52-week high of $53.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.20. Terex had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 21.46%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. Analysts expect that Terex will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.71%.

In other news, VP Scott Posner sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.96, for a total transaction of $67,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 64,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,194,529.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AMG National Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Terex during the second quarter valued at about $866,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Terex by 31.3% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,450,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,041 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Terex by 18.1% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 71,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 10,997 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Terex by 83.1% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 22,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 10,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Terex by 1.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

