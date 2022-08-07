Gregory N. Moore Sells 2,000 Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Stock

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) Director Gregory N. Moore sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.59, for a total value of $173,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 63,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,528,771.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $88.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.63. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.58 and a 52-week high of $97.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.99.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 6.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.27%.

TXRH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush decreased their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $91.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com lowered Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Roadhouse has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Texas Roadhouse

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 26.7% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 8,495 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 79.8% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 7,593 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 3,371 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 65.5% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 17,728 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 7,016 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 10.7% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 37,191 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 3,584 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Roadhouse

(Get Rating)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names. As of December 28, 2021, it operated 566 domestic restaurants and 101 franchise restaurants.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.