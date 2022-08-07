Prospera Financial Services Inc Buys New Position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII)

Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 102.4% during the 1st quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 2,017,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,957 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. David J Yvars Group boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 33,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000.

NYSE:CII opened at $19.56 on Friday. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.80 and a twelve month high of $22.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.34 and a 200-day moving average of $19.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0995 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.10%.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

