Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $3.51 Million Stock Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,124 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,980 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $3,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,325 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,963 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,164,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,016 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,734,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE MLM opened at $355.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.88. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $284.99 and a one year high of $446.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $323.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $352.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 13.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 13.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 19.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on MLM shares. TheStreet cut Martin Marietta Materials from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials to $392.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $420.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $394.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.10.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.