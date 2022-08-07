Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,913 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $3,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Twitter by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,126 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Twitter by 8.6% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 127,292 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,925,000 after acquiring an additional 10,099 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Twitter by 13.1% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 65,828 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 7,617 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twitter by 7.0% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,669 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twitter by 1.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 114,766 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Twitter news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.85, for a total transaction of $239,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 720,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,493,055.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Nick V. Caldwell sold 15,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $588,055.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 396,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,060,862.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.85, for a total value of $239,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 720,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,493,055.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 546,266 shares of company stock valued at $20,473,890 over the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TWTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital lowered Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $40.00 price objective on Twitter in a report on Monday, July 11th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Twitter from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Twitter from $60.00 to $54.20 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on Twitter to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Twitter currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.53.

Shares of NYSE TWTR opened at $42.52 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 7.15 and a quick ratio of 7.15. Twitter, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.30 and a 1-year high of $69.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -212.60 and a beta of 0.62.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.22). Twitter had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 2.14%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

