Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 122,437 Shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Get Rating) by 33.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 239,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,437 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.39% of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $11,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 86.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 104,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,508,000 after buying an additional 48,472 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 2,492 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,920,000. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,676,000.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JMBS opened at $48.63 on Friday. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $46.38 and a 12 month high of $53.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.31.

