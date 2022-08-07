Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,546 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $11,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 97.7% in the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 27,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 13,710 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 4,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 5,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. 56.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $280.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Spotify Technology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Spotify Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.65.

Spotify Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPOT opened at $118.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.58 billion, a PE ratio of -85.42 and a beta of 1.83. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 52 week low of $89.03 and a 52 week high of $305.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.08.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a negative return on equity of 1.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

