Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its position in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,269 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. owned about 0.05% of Haverty Furniture Companies worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 429,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,144,000 after acquiring an additional 136,783 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 149,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,581,000 after acquiring an additional 18,105 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies during the fourth quarter worth $3,352,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 100,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,058,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 89,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after buying an additional 4,154 shares in the last quarter. 89.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Haverty Furniture Companies stock opened at $28.93 on Friday. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.77 and a 52-week high of $38.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $490.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. This is a positive change from Haverty Furniture Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Stearns and Foster, Tempur-Pedic, and Serta names, as well as private label Skye name.

