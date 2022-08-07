Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$47.78.
AP.UN has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$53.00 to C$52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 29th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$47.50 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$52.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$47.25 to C$46.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th.
AP.UN opened at C$33.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.99. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a 52-week low of C$32.03 and a 52-week high of C$48.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$34.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$40.37. The company has a market cap of C$4.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.86.
Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.
