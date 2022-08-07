Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$47.78.

AP.UN has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$53.00 to C$52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 29th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$47.50 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$52.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$47.25 to C$46.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Price Performance

AP.UN opened at C$33.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.99. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a 52-week low of C$32.03 and a 52-week high of C$48.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$34.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$40.37. The company has a market cap of C$4.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.86.

Insider Transactions at Allied Properties Real Estate Investment

About Allied Properties Real Estate Investment

In other news, Director Michael R. Emory bought 1,023 shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$38.96 per share, with a total value of C$39,856.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 229,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,933,683.84. In related news, Director Michael R. Emory purchased 1,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$38.96 per share, with a total value of C$39,856.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 229,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,933,683.84. Also, Senior Officer Hugh Fletcher Clark purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$33.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$235,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 27,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$922,240.60.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

