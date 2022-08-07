Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (TSE:RBA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (TSE:RBA – Get Rating) (NYSE:RBA) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$64.75.

Separately, National Bankshares cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to a “sell” rating and set a C$56.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Stock Down 6.3 %

Shares of TSE RBA opened at C$87.52 on Friday. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 52 week low of C$62.02 and a 52 week high of C$94.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$83.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$76.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.24. The company has a market cap of C$9.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.15.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Increases Dividend

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers ( TSE:RBA Get Rating ) (NYSE:RBA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported C$2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$1.91. The company had revenue of C$498.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$443.01 million. Research analysts anticipate that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 2.5200002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.345 per share. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is a boost from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.94%.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

